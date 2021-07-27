Celebrities Born on this Day: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 44; Ryan Michelle Bathe, 45; Cassandra Clare, 48; Maya Rudolph, 49.
Happy Birthday: Wasting time on the impossible will not get you where you want to go.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for alternative learning methods that will keep you sharp, current and better equipped to navigate your way to the top. Change begins within, and discipline and determination will help you reach your destination.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your imagination and express your intentions, and you'll captivate the minds of like-minded people. Step into a leadership position and lay down a strategy that will lead to opportunities and positive change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather information that will help you determine your best professional or financial move. Share unique alternatives that show your ability to think outside the box. Take the initiative and be a problem solver, and doors will open.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time working toward a personal goal. Make an effort to declutter your space. Letting go of the past will set you free and prompt you to start a new chapter in your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be practical when dealing with others and their ideas. Focus on personal growth, financial independence and going it alone, and you'll avoid interference.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the route that suits your needs. Put more time into staying fit and healthy and building equity and financial stability. The aim is to ease stress.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take responsibility and put your plans in motion. Don't diminish what you can do; set high standards and strive to reach your goal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change someone makes will benefit you if you are quick to react and take advantage of what's available. Create what you want in your mind, then make it happen.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for a direct route to avoid confusion. You'll require discipline if you want to forgo backtracking. Reach out to someone in the know, and it will help you eliminate mistakes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will set in if you give others the go-ahead to make decisions for you. If you do things yourself, you'll gain perspective and make connections that will help you advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You know what you want better than anyone, so follow through with your plans from beginning to end. Don't forgo an opportunity to please someone insecure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take control, make a statement and expand your circle of friends. An adjustment to please a friend, relative or lover will lead to an unexpected opportunity.