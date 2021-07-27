Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the route that suits your needs. Put more time into staying fit and healthy and building equity and financial stability. The aim is to ease stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take responsibility and put your plans in motion. Don't diminish what you can do; set high standards and strive to reach your goal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change someone makes will benefit you if you are quick to react and take advantage of what's available. Create what you want in your mind, then make it happen.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Look for a direct route to avoid confusion. You'll require discipline if you want to forgo backtracking. Reach out to someone in the know, and it will help you eliminate mistakes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will set in if you give others the go-ahead to make decisions for you. If you do things yourself, you'll gain perspective and make connections that will help you advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You know what you want better than anyone, so follow through with your plans from beginning to end. Don't forgo an opportunity to please someone insecure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take control, make a statement and expand your circle of friends. An adjustment to please a friend, relative or lover will lead to an unexpected opportunity.

