Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your creative imagination to the test at work, and you'll come up with a great idea that leads to a transformation. Education and preparation will help you take on a trendy challenge that leads to profits.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Help yourself instead of putting your time and effort into something that benefits someone else. Pledge to do your own thing and to work alongside people who have as much to offer as you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Open your mind to change. Look for ways you can use your skills and knowledge to open a conversation that can lead to an exciting position. Don't sell yourself short.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be creative without overspending. Where there is a will, there is a way to overcome any obstacle that challenges you. Laziness and relying on others will be your downfalls.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your charm, and you'll avoid getting into an argument. Listen attentively, and go about your business. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get things done your way.