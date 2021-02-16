Celebrities Born on this Day: The Weeknd, 31; Elizabeth Olsen, 32; Ice-T, 63; LeVar Burton, 64.
Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that encourage a better home life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time taking care of personal matters. How you handle domestic responsibilities will make a difference in the way others treat you. Be willing to compromise when faced with a dilemma.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets to yourself. An emotional incident can affect your reputation and your chance to advance. Look inward, then make adjustments that will enhance your ability to reach your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your eyes on your objective. It doesn't matter what everyone else is doing; what does matter is that you take care of your responsibilities and forge ahead relentlessly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Update a license, contract or personal identification. Don't take an unnecessary risk that may leave you in a precarious position at work or with an organization or group.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You stand to get ahead if you share your ideas and follow through with your plans. Be aware that someone will be eager to take credit for what you do; be prepared to prove otherwise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your creative imagination to the test at work, and you'll come up with a great idea that leads to a transformation. Education and preparation will help you take on a trendy challenge that leads to profits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Help yourself instead of putting your time and effort into something that benefits someone else. Pledge to do your own thing and to work alongside people who have as much to offer as you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Open your mind to change. Look for ways you can use your skills and knowledge to open a conversation that can lead to an exciting position. Don't sell yourself short.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be creative without overspending. Where there is a will, there is a way to overcome any obstacle that challenges you. Laziness and relying on others will be your downfalls.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your charm, and you'll avoid getting into an argument. Listen attentively, and go about your business. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get things done your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you have to bring to the table will make others take notice. A romantic encounter will encourage you to spend more time nurturing a meaningful relationship.