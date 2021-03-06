Celebrities Born n this Day: Shaquille O'Neal, 49; Connie Britton, 54; D.L. Hughley, 58; Rob Reiner, 74.
Happy Birthday: Take what others say or do in stride.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your business to yourself. Search for alternatives before making a decision. Know what you are up against, and oversee every detail.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Favors will come your way, but before you accept, ask what it will cost. You are better off taking matters into your own hands, even if it takes you a little longer to reach your objective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look inward; consider what you can do to improve who you are, the way you look and what you have to offer. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Emotions will run high, and problems will prevail if you don't accept the truth and adjust to the changes going on around you. Discipline and intelligence will be your best alternatives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do what you need to get ahead without overspending or taking on responsibilities that you aren't capable of doing. A personal change will improve your relationship with someone you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Ignore what others do; concentrate on what you want to do. Share your feelings with someone you love, find out where you stand and make plans that will help you reach a personal goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep a lid on a situation that has the potential to explode. Be a good listener, and make moderate, simple and easy adjustments for everyone involved to accept.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Check your options, establish what's possible and make your move. Put your time and energy where they will do the most good. Your contribution will be recognized and rewarded.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick close to home, and protect what's yours. A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will benefit you. Bide your time. Don't share personal information.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Cut costs, pay attention to how you handle your money and put more thought into saving, moderation and doing what's best for you. Refuse to let someone sweet-talk you into something that isn't in your best interest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what's necessary to protect against being taken advantage of. Don't give anyone access to your personal affairs, investments or passwords. You can love someone, but you are better off playing it safe until he or she earns your trust and respect.