Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do what you can to help others, but don't pay for someone else's mistake. Offer love, support, innovative suggestions and hands-on help, but not your hard-earned cash.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Ask, and you shall receive. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. An optimistic attitude will create a stir that will attract people who have something to offer in return.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put in overtime, and it will ease your mind and allow you to enjoy time with someone you love late in the day. A change of plans will turn out to be to your advantage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get your responsibilities out of the way, and offer to help a friend or relative. What you do for others will be appreciated and encourage better relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface when interacting with old friends and relatives. Take action, and do your best to make things happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Change the way you handle money. Put a budget in place, and consider investments that will keep you from overspending. The less available cash you have on hand, the better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit the past, and you'll avoid making the same mistake twice. Look over your options, and don't feel pressured to make decisions if uncertainty prevails.

