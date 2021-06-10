Celebrities Born on this Day: Shane West, 43; DJ Qualls, 43; Kate Flannery, 57; Frankie Faison, 72.
Happy Birthday: Take a close look at what's happening around you before you decide to head in a direction that is full of uncertainty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Finish what you start, regardless of what others do or say. Don't count on anyone but yourself when it comes to making a difference. Pick your friends and those you collaborate with carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be receptive to new or unusual concepts and see where it leads. Personal growth and enlightenment will foster new beginnings that are not only lucrative, but energizing as well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Work alongside people who share your interests and concerns. Consider where your energy and money will make a difference and structure your plans accordingly. Don't let emotions take over.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make adjustments to fit the changing playing field, and you will stay on top of your game. Control situations instead of letting them lead you.
Libra(Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hone your skills and put them to work in new and exciting ways. Make changes that will help you get ahead financially, emotionally and physically.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to what associates, friends and relatives are doing. Be ready to jump in and make a difference, and you'll change the way people view you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A situation involving a friend, relative or partner will require monitoring. Verify the information you receive and be prepared to discuss matters that are confusing or questionable.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Revisit your financial, business and investment options. Consider the best way to make your money grow. Rethink any changes you want to make at home or to your premises.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to what others have to say, but do what feels right when it comes to situations that affect your home and family. Your priority is to do what's best for you and your loved ones.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You are better off listening carefully and mulling over your options. Don't feel guilty or obligated to get involved in something you don't agree with or want to do.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll have a chance to show what you are capable of doing. Set reasonable goals. Express your vision with enthusiasm and a solid plan. Question anyone who is disruptive or tries to lead you astray.