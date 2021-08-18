Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): List what you want to pursue and knock off one thing at a time. The change you bring about will help you find more efficient and frugal ways to live life comfortably.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll obtain fascinating insight into solutions that help you make financial improvements. Don't let someone take the lead or push you in a direction that allows them more leverage than it does you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call in the best of the best and work side by side to advocate for a cause you want to help. Your input and enthusiasm will lead to new beginnings and better friendships.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stick to your original plans and an opportunity will present itself. Utilize your ability to take charge physically, and you'll gain respect and the support you require to head in the direction you desire.

Taurus(April 20-May 20): You'll have tunnel vision when it comes to getting what you want. Your mind is overworking, and your ability to source out what you need to get ahead will be on target.