Celebrities Born on this Day: Madelaine Petsch, 27; Anna Akana, 32; Andy Samberg, 43; Robert Redford, 85.
Happy Birthday: Stick to your plan and finish what you start.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment to consider how to use your time and money efficiently. Trying to outdo someone can turn into a costly venture. Use your intelligence and physical attributes to get your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will give you a boost. Whether you make a move, redecorate or make your space more comfortable, the impact it has on you will ease stress and make you happy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus inward on personal growth and physical improvements, and you will enhance your morale and gain the confidence to follow through with your plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over your expenses and consider where you can cut corners. Taking care of such matters to suit your lifestyle will relieve stress and help you put your money to better use.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gathering information from a reliable source will help you eliminate being taken advantage of by someone persuasive or manipulative. Refuse to let anyone make you feel less equipped.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): List what you want to pursue and knock off one thing at a time. The change you bring about will help you find more efficient and frugal ways to live life comfortably.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll obtain fascinating insight into solutions that help you make financial improvements. Don't let someone take the lead or push you in a direction that allows them more leverage than it does you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call in the best of the best and work side by side to advocate for a cause you want to help. Your input and enthusiasm will lead to new beginnings and better friendships.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stick to your original plans and an opportunity will present itself. Utilize your ability to take charge physically, and you'll gain respect and the support you require to head in the direction you desire.
Taurus(April 20-May 20): You'll have tunnel vision when it comes to getting what you want. Your mind is overworking, and your ability to source out what you need to get ahead will be on target.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A partnership opportunity looks interesting, but ask pertinent questions and get what you want in writing. Someone will lead you to believe you are getting a better deal than what's on the table.