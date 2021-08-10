Celebrities Born on this Day: Jacob Latimore, 25; Josh Gates, 44; Antonio Banderas, 61; Rosanna Arquette, 62.
Happy Birthday: Productivity is the name of the game, not unnecessary change.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone stifle your plans or come between you and someone who has always supported you. Indulgence will set you back. Consider every angle, ask questions and verify the information.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take pride in what you do. The returns for quality work and living up to your word will be surprisingly worth every minute you spend perfecting what you do and how you live and treat others.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The suggestions you make and the help you offer will bring about changes that will make your life easier. A chance to engage in a conference or event will lead to new friendships and beginnings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll miss your chance to create a solid position for yourself if you follow someone else. It's time to look out for No. 1 and engage in what's best for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be offered false insight into what's happening with a friend or relative. Get the facts before you offer to help someone who is in the wrong.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll find a unique way to improve your health. An emotional shift will help you improve the way you live and your relationships with loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish. You'll find the right balance to help you take advantage of an opportunity without dismantling what you've worked so hard to build.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work alongside someone who gets what you are trying to do and shares your beliefs. What you achieve will change the way others treat you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll get the most out of what you do for others. Speak up, offer suggestions and call on people you know can help you get your plans moving in a positive direction. Words matter, so be precise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get things done on time. Too much talk and not enough action will make it difficult to gain support. Micromanage every step you want to take, and you'll make a lasting impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think matters through, and talk with someone you respect. Getting a well-rounded view before you make your next move will give you the confidence to forge ahead without hesitation.