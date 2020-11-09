Aries (March 21-April 19): Be passionate about your future, and make suggestions that will deal with the problems you have faced for too long. Don't fold under pressure or give in to unfair solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reach out to youngsters, relatives or your lover, and you'll come up with new ways to remain close and connected, regardless of distancing regulations put in place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Show compassion when dealing with emotional issues. Be a good listener, friend, parent, lover or colleague. How you help others will influence your reputation and your chance to advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make positive changes at home. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Discourage joint ventures that generate discrepancies. Choose to do your own thing, and budget wisely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change to how you earn your living may not live up to your expectations. Consider a new way to improve your resume, and pick up skills and knowledge to help you head in a more suitable direction.