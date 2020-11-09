Celebrities born on this Day: Cory Hardrict, 41; Nick Lachey, 47; Susan Tedeschi, 50; Lou Ferrigno, 69.
Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your best to improve meaningful relationships. Set high standards and goals, and initiate what you want to pursue. Communication is vital if you're going to gain support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Embrace change, be open to learning something new and update your skills to reflect current trends. Go about your business, and enhance your chance to succeed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Address money matters, and implement a plan to lower your overhead. Shared expenses will turn into a problem if someone is falling short. Look for ways to even the tally to avoid further disruptions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's essential to stay on top of your responsibilities. Moderation will be necessary financially, emotionally and physically if you want to maintain your status quo.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take control of situations, and you'll avoid someone railroading you into something you don't want to do. A change of pace will give you time to figure out your next move.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be passionate about your future, and make suggestions that will deal with the problems you have faced for too long. Don't fold under pressure or give in to unfair solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reach out to youngsters, relatives or your lover, and you'll come up with new ways to remain close and connected, regardless of distancing regulations put in place.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Show compassion when dealing with emotional issues. Be a good listener, friend, parent, lover or colleague. How you help others will influence your reputation and your chance to advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make positive changes at home. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Discourage joint ventures that generate discrepancies. Choose to do your own thing, and budget wisely.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change to how you earn your living may not live up to your expectations. Consider a new way to improve your resume, and pick up skills and knowledge to help you head in a more suitable direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at all angles of every situation, and you'll come up with a diplomatic plan that will help you convince others to see things your way. Draw on individuals who encourage greater diversity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems will mount if you don't make adjustments to how you live. Too much of anything will lead to criticism and opposition. Stop procrastinating; align yourself with like-minded people, and put your plans in motion.
