 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope
0 comments

Horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Alex Pettyfer, 31; Jamie Chung, 38; Shay Mitchell, 34; Dion Phaneuf, 36.

Happy Birthday: There is no time to waste. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward. You can add to your comfort and find joy in making your surroundings better. Explain your intentions and long-term plans to someone you love, and together you'll find a way to make your dreams come true. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish. A disciplined attitude will lead to new opportunities. Take care of fundamentals that will make the transformation more manageable, and the result will be outstanding. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): An offer is heading your way. Reconnect with people you enjoy collaborating with, and take advantage of an opportunity that can send you on a new adventure. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with pushy people. Take charge of any situation that can influence your personal or professional life. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing. You need to satisfy your needs only when it comes to who you are and what you want. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The change you initiate will help dictate what you can do down the road. What you build now will be the foundation for future enterprise and a peaceful, stress-free lifestyle. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll be drawn to people and situations that fuel your soul and encourage you to live life your way. Enhance a personal relationship with new plans that will bring you closer together. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let uncertainty stand between you and what you want. Ask questions that will eliminate any reservations you have and proceed in a direction that will help you achieve your personal goals. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stretch your imagination, and you'll come up with a unique idea that will help turn your surroundings into the type of entertainment center that will bring you closer to the ones you love. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expect to face opposition when dealing with a friend or relative. You may have to be accommodating if you want the approval for what you want to pursue. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy into something that matters to you. Fixing up your place, making improvements to the way you handle your money or looking for a new job will all pay off. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your energy wisely. Arguing will be a waste of time. Focus on personal changes that will improve your attitude, appearance and overall well-being. Look for ways to cut costs or subsidize your income. Be honest with yourself. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Robert Downey Jr., 56; Lorraine Toussaint, 61; Christine Lahti, 71; Craig T. Nelson, 77.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Skai Jackson, 19; Taylor Kitsch, 40; Patricia Arquette, 53; Robin Wright, 55.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Ismael Cruz Cordova, 34; Elaine Miles, 61; Jackie Chan, 67; Francis Ford Coppola, 82.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Tokio Myers, 37; Candace Cameron Bure, 45; Zach Braff, 46; Paul Rudd, 52.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News