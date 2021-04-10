Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The change you initiate will help dictate what you can do down the road. What you build now will be the foundation for future enterprise and a peaceful, stress-free lifestyle.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll be drawn to people and situations that fuel your soul and encourage you to live life your way. Enhance a personal relationship with new plans that will bring you closer together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let uncertainty stand between you and what you want. Ask questions that will eliminate any reservations you have and proceed in a direction that will help you achieve your personal goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stretch your imagination, and you'll come up with a unique idea that will help turn your surroundings into the type of entertainment center that will bring you closer to the ones you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expect to face opposition when dealing with a friend or relative. You may have to be accommodating if you want the approval for what you want to pursue.