Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Troubles will arise if you are dealing with older relatives or domestic problems. Take an intelligent approach, and you will come up with a unique solution that will satisfy everyone's needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anything that doesn't appear to be accurate. Staying on top of the information you are given and verifying the source and facts will help you avoid making a mistake.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look into the past, and call on the experience that will help you make the wisest decision regarding a personal or professional situation that needs to be addressed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's home or personal improvement you are trying to achieve -- or correcting a mistake that could cost you financially -- discipline and hard work will promote success.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. If you try to impose your will on someone, you will face opposition. Use knowledge, charm and persuasive tactics to get your way.