Celebrities Born on this Day: Kate Upton, 28; Leelee Sobieski, 37; Shane West, 42; DJ Qualls, 42.
Happy Birthday: Refuse to let uncertainty set in when continuity, precision and decisiveness are required.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay closer attention to health, diet and exercise. Refuse to associate with people who want you to get involved in excessive behavior or go against rules and regulations. Knowledge is a valuable commodity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Implement any technique you feel will help you progress faster. Getting the feel for something that will encourage greater knowledge and experience will lead to an interesting opportunity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let uncertainty or stubbornness stand in your way. Size up situations, and make a decision. Trust in what and who you know, and do what comes naturally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be willing to make compensations to get your way. Finding a way to work with others will make your life easier. Walk away from anyone who isn't willing to give something in return.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the broad scope of whatever situation you face, and pick and choose what works best for you. You can't make decisions for others, but you can follow a path that will lead to a better future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Troubles will arise if you are dealing with older relatives or domestic problems. Take an intelligent approach, and you will come up with a unique solution that will satisfy everyone's needs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anything that doesn't appear to be accurate. Staying on top of the information you are given and verifying the source and facts will help you avoid making a mistake.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look into the past, and call on the experience that will help you make the wisest decision regarding a personal or professional situation that needs to be addressed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's home or personal improvement you are trying to achieve -- or correcting a mistake that could cost you financially -- discipline and hard work will promote success.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. If you try to impose your will on someone, you will face opposition. Use knowledge, charm and persuasive tactics to get your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be part of the solution, not the problem. Take physical action to ensure you practice what you preach. Don't feel you have to go overboard to appeal to the masses.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your emotions out of the equation when making tough decisions. Don't let a last-minute change of plans disrupt your routine or ability to finish what you start.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!