Celebrities Born on this Day: Jenny Slate, 38; Sarah Jessica Parker, 55; Marcia Cross, 58; Elton John, 73.
Happy Birthday: Sensitive issues will surface this year, leaving you no choice but to address them and carry on with your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Size up what's going on and proceed with caution. If you act in haste, you will make a costly mistake. Find a positive way to deal with any opposition you encounter.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A personal change will strengthen your relationships with others. Share an idea you have with someone who can help make your dream come true.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your response will lead to an encounter with someone who can shed light on a personal situation you face. Personal gains are possible if you use discipline, honesty and personal sacrifices.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It doesn't matter what others do or think; it's up to you to do what's best for yourself. Finish what you start before you take on something new, and you will find it easier to move forward.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Before you head down that path, consider what you want and how to go about getting it without looking bad. Strive for being productive, and you'll project a positive image.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't take a risk or donate to something that won't benefit you. Spend time with someone you love, and you'll find it easier to put your professional life in perspective.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend time on self-improvement and honing your skills. Knowing what you are capable of doing will help you move forward with the finesse required to be successful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Modify your space so that it will help you reach your goal. Invest in yourself and what you have to offer. Your ability to set trends and adapt to whatever transpires will help you excel.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make a decision that will accommodate what you want to pursue. The changes that take place may not be welcome at first, but once you work with the adjustments made, you will succeed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your intelligence and foresight to create a scenario that will put you in the best position. An insensitive remark from someone will get you back on track.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal aspects of your life will need an adjustment. Make your feelings clear to anyone who may be affected by your plans. Getting together with an old friend will impact your life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The change or diversity you implement into your everyday routine will be gratifying. Share your feelings and reactions to the response respectfully, and you'll find a positive solution.
