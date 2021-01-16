Celebrities Born on this Day: Max Joseph, 39; Richard T. Jones, 49; Debbie Allen, 71; John Carpenter, 73.

Happy Birthday: Love who you are and what you are capable of doing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to reevaluate your relationships with others. Consider the best way to add to your skills and knowledge and raise your profile.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't ask for too much or you will end up disappointed. Stick to your original plan, and you will be able to reach your goal without interference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. Follow through with your intentions without drawing attention to yourself. Be secretive about your personal life and plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay close attention to detail. Call for expert advice when you have doubts about something that can affect your income. Hard work will pay off and help you find a unique way to overcome a dilemma someone is instigating.