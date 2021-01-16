Celebrities Born on this Day: Max Joseph, 39; Richard T. Jones, 49; Debbie Allen, 71; John Carpenter, 73.
Happy Birthday: Love who you are and what you are capable of doing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to reevaluate your relationships with others. Consider the best way to add to your skills and knowledge and raise your profile.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't ask for too much or you will end up disappointed. Stick to your original plan, and you will be able to reach your goal without interference.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. Follow through with your intentions without drawing attention to yourself. Be secretive about your personal life and plans.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay close attention to detail. Call for expert advice when you have doubts about something that can affect your income. Hard work will pay off and help you find a unique way to overcome a dilemma someone is instigating.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Help a cause or someone going through hard times. Your kindness will result in receiving information that changes the way you feel about a situation you encounter concerning someone you work alongside.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll pick up information quickly. An emotional matter will escalate if you let someone manipulate you or dump responsibilities in your lap that don't belong to you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll have a unique perspective regarding a project you are pursuing. Your ability to envision the way you want things to turn out will help you convince others to support and physically help you achieve your goal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll come up against some tough competition. Don't expect everyone to play fair. Unpredictable situations will develop, leaving you feeling uncertain about your future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Efforts to gain social media popularity will escalate. A chance to show off what you've accomplished and to impress someone you love will develop.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop looking back and start moving forward. Use your imagination, be innovative and execute your ability to let your intellect lead the way.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone from your past will come to mind. Reach out, and you'll pick up right where you left off. Share your feelings and long-term plans, and it will spur you to make changes to the way or where you live.