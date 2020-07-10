Celebrities Born on This Day: Jessica Simpson, 40; Adrian Grenier, 44; Sofia Vergara, 48; Arlo Guthrie, 73.
Happy Birthday: Follow your passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A plan you shelved years ago will work now if you give it a trendy twist. Do something that can make a difference in the way you move forward. Don't let anger or someone's negativity stand in your way.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen to suggestions, but when it comes to doing the work or following up, do it yourself. The process will help you understand the intricate steps required to be successful.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you let someone play mind games with you, you will be in a vulnerable position. Step up, speak your mind and clarify what you will put up with and what you will not.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's important to rejuvenate and pump up your confidence. A new look will put a spring in your step. Keep the changes you make simple, sophisticated and within budget.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expressing your thoughts and feelings will help you sort out any situation that has left you feeling uncertain, clearing the way for new and exciting adventures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will try to confuse you with false information or gestures. Spend more time with the person who has always been there for you and brings out the best in you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have great ideas that can transform your home, relationships or lifestyle. Mix the old with the new, and you will be able to cut corners that will allow you to spend on things that matter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put greater emphasis on living a healthy lifestyle. Personal improvements will put you in a better frame of mind and help you make better decisions when it comes to your living arrangements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you want to make. Look at what you have done and how you feel about your accomplishments, and you'll know what's required to help you reach your goals.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of responsibilities before someone complains. Do your best to get along and to avoid unnecessary arguments. Focus on health, physical fitness, and looking and feeling your best.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't wait for something to happen; be the one to initiate and demonstrate what you have to offer. Use your smarts and experience to motivate others to support your actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone lead you astray. Manipulative tactics are apparent and should not be implemented or allowed by you or anyone else. Fair is fair; take the high road, and you'll have no regrets.
