Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will try to confuse you with false information or gestures. Spend more time with the person who has always been there for you and brings out the best in you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have great ideas that can transform your home, relationships or lifestyle. Mix the old with the new, and you will be able to cut corners that will allow you to spend on things that matter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put greater emphasis on living a healthy lifestyle. Personal improvements will put you in a better frame of mind and help you make better decisions when it comes to your living arrangements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you want to make. Look at what you have done and how you feel about your accomplishments, and you'll know what's required to help you reach your goals.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of responsibilities before someone complains. Do your best to get along and to avoid unnecessary arguments. Focus on health, physical fitness, and looking and feeling your best.