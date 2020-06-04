Celebrities Born on this Day: Bar Refaeli, 35; Russell Brand, 45; Angelina Jolie, 45; Noah Wyle, 49.
Happy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, and plan to learn something.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Physical encounters will not turn out as hoped. Protect against being used or giving someone the chance to make you look bad. Guard your reputation, and focus on looking your best.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set high standards. Use your imagination and be innovative. You will come up with ways to use your skills to benefit yourself and others. A partnership looks promising, but don't move too quickly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop, look, listen and assess your situation. Time is on your side, and focusing on your skills and what you have to offer will help you realize your value.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Knowledge and preparation will be key when it comes time to excel. Broaden your scope, pay attention to what's going on around you and use insight to outmaneuver the competition.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A steady pace will get you where you want to go and help you ward off anyone who wants to interfere in your affairs. Focus on personal growth and making it clear what you will not put up with.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let uncertainty cause you to miss out on something you want to do. Head in the direction that will bring you the highest return. A change of heart will help you direct your energy where it belongs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will flare up if you let someone take advantage of you or cause trouble between you and someone you love. Take a step back to reevaluate where you see yourself heading.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want, and make the necessary adjustments. Start by putting your house in order. Make domestic changes that bring you happiness and peace of mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on personal gains, growth and living life your way. A change of scenery will spark your imagination. Turn your space into a serene environment that will clear your head and ease stress.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you want to help a cause, be sure you don't let someone trick you into something you cannot afford financially, emotionally or where your time is concerned.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of investments and finances, and refuse to let your emotions get the better of you. A practical approach to whatever you have to accomplish will bring the best results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Nurture a meaningful relationship, and avoid an argument. A positive change you make regarding domestic matters will give you something to look forward to and enjoy with loved ones.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!