Taurus (April 20-May 20): An unexpected change will end up being to your benefit. Go with the flow, and you'll come out on top. Don't share personal information or lead someone to believe you have something you don't.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A partnership will not be as it appears. Listen to what's said. A promise someone makes isn't likely to be honored. Handle relationships with care. Be honest about the way you feel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Invest time and money in yourself or something you want to pursue. Be resourceful and penny-wise, and you will have more money to put toward a hobby or skill you want to build into something worthwhile.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something that requires energy, intelligence and skill. Follow your heart, and do your own thing. A change someone makes will cause emotional tension.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to the way you look, feel and do things. Refuse to let anyone twist your words or pressure you into something undesirable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather information, and prepare to take action. If you don't like what's happening in your backyard, clean up the mess and move forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your options and gather information. Be secretive about your intentions, and put everything in place before you share your plans.

