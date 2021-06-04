Celebrities Born on this Day: Tim Rozon, 45; Russell Brand, 46; Angelina Jolie, 46; Michael Greyeyes, 54.

Happy Birthday: Take your time, verify information, and review and make changes as you move forward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth and respectfully decline to get involved with anyone who is alluding to doing the impossible. Be smart and handle matters with confidence and a conscientious attitude.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't stress over something you cannot change. Shake it off and learn from the experience. Pay attention to what you can do to make your life and the world around you better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with stress by doing something geared toward improving your strength and agility. Good health will lift your spirits and encourage you to contribute to making the world around you function better.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will charm you into something that isn't financially feasible if you aren't careful. If you want to lend a helping hand, offer your time or services, not your hard-earned cash.