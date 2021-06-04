Celebrities Born on this Day: Tim Rozon, 45; Russell Brand, 46; Angelina Jolie, 46; Michael Greyeyes, 54.
Happy Birthday: Take your time, verify information, and review and make changes as you move forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth and respectfully decline to get involved with anyone who is alluding to doing the impossible. Be smart and handle matters with confidence and a conscientious attitude.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't stress over something you cannot change. Shake it off and learn from the experience. Pay attention to what you can do to make your life and the world around you better.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with stress by doing something geared toward improving your strength and agility. Good health will lift your spirits and encourage you to contribute to making the world around you function better.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will charm you into something that isn't financially feasible if you aren't careful. If you want to lend a helping hand, offer your time or services, not your hard-earned cash.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your heart and soul into whatever you do. The results you get will be impressive and give you a competitive edge when up against someone who is always out to one-up you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't limit what you can do. Set your sights on your destination of choice, and don't stop until you are happy with the results you get. Amazing opportunities are within reach.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take nothing for granted. Verify information before passing it along. Protect your reputation and meaningful relationships. Choose discipline and willpower over self-destruction and peer pressure.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional anger will not help a situation you face with a friend or relative. Take a moment to rethink your strategy, and choose to give others the same freedom you expect in return.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change you make at home will give you the space to do something creative. Put your energy where it counts; you'll turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take matters into your hands if you don't trust someone to do things your way. Facts and truth will make a difference to the way things turn out.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be prepared to walk away from anyone looking for a fight or a chance to criticize you. Don't lose sight of the truth or fear questioning someone offering incomplete answers.