Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Problems will surface if you can't agree on an emotional matter. A lifestyle change isn't likely to sit well with those you live with or near. Get approval before you start a new project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finances, partnerships and how you earn a living are featured. Consider your options and how you can mix work with pleasure and come out on top. Make decisions and adjustments based on your needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Aim to please, but not at the expense of losing sight of your goals. Someone will ask for too much or try to coerce you into something you shouldn't do.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on what matters to you, and make a point to gather information that can help you make the necessary adjustments to protect you from costly setbacks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make changes behind closed doors. Once you have everything in place, you can show off what you've accomplished. A personal adjustment will give you the confidence to enforce additional change.