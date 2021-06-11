Celebrities Born on this Day: Breanna Yde, 18; Shia LaBeouf, 35; Peter Dinklage, 52; Hugh Laurie, 62.

Happy Birthday: Do things your way this year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do what you do best. Own the stage instead of letting others crowd your space. It's time to embrace what you enjoy doing most and take on a leadership role.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for the silver lining in any situation you face; you'll find a way to parlay it into something valuable. A physical change you make or an image update will result in positive attention from someone special.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Observe what others are doing. Don't rely on others to do things for you. Invest time and money in yourself. Put more effort into the way you look and upgrading your qualifications.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Display what you have to offer, and interest will grow. Making a move in a new and exciting direction will give you the boost you need to resurrect something you enjoy doing.