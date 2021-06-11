Celebrities Born on this Day: Breanna Yde, 18; Shia LaBeouf, 35; Peter Dinklage, 52; Hugh Laurie, 62.
Happy Birthday: Do things your way this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do what you do best. Own the stage instead of letting others crowd your space. It's time to embrace what you enjoy doing most and take on a leadership role.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for the silver lining in any situation you face; you'll find a way to parlay it into something valuable. A physical change you make or an image update will result in positive attention from someone special.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Observe what others are doing. Don't rely on others to do things for you. Invest time and money in yourself. Put more effort into the way you look and upgrading your qualifications.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Display what you have to offer, and interest will grow. Making a move in a new and exciting direction will give you the boost you need to resurrect something you enjoy doing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep gathering information. Being tech-savvy and knowing what's possible will give you the advantage you need to avoid getting involved in a risky venture. Control how you handle situations, people and money.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expand your interests, knowledge and flexibility. Take precautions to ensure you stay healthy and fit. Put your energy into educational pursuits, lectures and hot topics about money management.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your emotions will lead you in one direction and your common sense in another. Verify the information you receive. Stick to the guidelines suggested when dealing with financial, health or legal matters.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll gravitate toward situations that are unique, sensitive and changeable. Be open regarding your feelings, and ask questions if someone's response is confusing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you deal with those you live with will determine how much you achieve. Set your standards and goals high, and don't stop until you are happy with the results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Safe socializing and networking are favored as long as they don't subject you or your loved ones to unpredictable situations. Contact someone who shows interest in the unique way you do things.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll gain perspective regarding what's possible and what isn't. Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice or an introduction that will help you get ahead.