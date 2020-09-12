Celebrities Born on this Day: Ryan Potter, 25; Emmy Rossum, 34; Jennifer Hudson, 39; Benjamin McKenzie, 42.
Happy Birthday: A change of attitude will lead to a new adventure. Revisit problems that have plagued you during the years, and make adjustments to ensure you don't head down a similar path.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Overdoing, overspending and overindulging will lead to financial and emotional problems. Do your best to get along with others, but not at the expense of going into debt or putting your health at risk.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll see situations differently if you are open-minded, seek knowledge and information, and are dedicated to finding out the truth. Do what's best for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time taking care of your financial and physical well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle personal matters for you. Avoid joint ventures and risky situations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Call on someone you trust to give you good advice regarding your options, and you will come up with a workable solution that will be beneficial.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into clearing up unfinished business. Look at personal investments as a safety net. A backup plan will ease your mind and make it easier for you to deal with everyday life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with someone you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be a leader. Know your worth, add your comments and don't back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to offer and support your efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself, before making a final decision. Protect against illness and injury.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that can affect finances, contracts or your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not empty promises. Look for unique solutions to situations that can spin out of control.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put energy into what matters to you, and focus on using what you have going for you instead of adopting concepts that aren't proven.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what someone asks you to do, and then determine the risks. Follow the path that maintains your rules, integrity and values. A change is necessary, but figuring out what's best for you will be the key to your success.
