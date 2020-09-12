Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with someone you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be a leader. Know your worth, add your comments and don't back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to offer and support your efforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself, before making a final decision. Protect against illness and injury.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that can affect finances, contracts or your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not empty promises. Look for unique solutions to situations that can spin out of control.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put energy into what matters to you, and focus on using what you have going for you instead of adopting concepts that aren't proven.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what someone asks you to do, and then determine the risks. Follow the path that maintains your rules, integrity and values. A change is necessary, but figuring out what's best for you will be the key to your success.

