Aries (March 21-April 19): Express your feelings and opinions, and find out who is in agreement with you. Once you establish your position, it will be easier to make decisions to help you move forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay close attention to the way others react to the information you share. It's important not to fall victim to someone's overrated opinion of something you're considering doing or purchasing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Size up situations and take action. It's better to be a participant if you want to have a say in what happens. Ask challenging questions, and support whoever shares your values.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): At the first sign of trouble, address issues swiftly and make positive suggestions. Don't take chances with your health. Choose protective measures and virtual options over in-person gatherings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up if you don't agree or like something. Trying to please everyone won't help you reach your goal. Take better care of yourself physically, and say no to anyone enticing you.