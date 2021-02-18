Cancer (June 21-July 22): Question what you'll have to give in return before you agree to move forward. Look for an option that will allow you to carry on without adding a burden that will take away from your success.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Self-criticism will lead to positive change. Don't let added responsibilities get you down or stop you from enjoying spending time with someone you love. Excessive behavior will lead to disagreements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a virtual course that will help you take something you enjoy doing to the next level. You can resolve an emotional matter if you use understanding when dealing with someone you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty will prevail when dealing with domestic responsibilities. Go over your expenses and cut costs wherever possible. Don't let stress, taking risks or poor choices result in ill health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your options; take the path that you find most stimulating. Refuse to let the uncertainty someone displays cause you to make a decision that isn't in your favor.