Celebrities Born on this Day: Shane Lyons, 33; Molly Ringwald, 53; John Travolta, 67; Yoko Ono, 88.
Happy Birthday: Take the high road. Don't dwell on the past.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a moment to gather information before making an assumption. Getting your facts correct first will spare you from making a mistake. It's essential to live by the rules and to set a good example.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of money matters, contracts and health issues that might stand between you and what you want to do. Don't count on someone to take care of your responsibilities.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't get involved in other people's business, even if someone begs you to comment. Use your intelligence and move along. Spend your time and attention improving what's going on in your life.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take the path of least resistance. An argument will not help you get ahead. What you do and accomplish will be what impresses those in a position to help you get on.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth, and abide by the rules and regulations. Make sure your facts and figures are updated before you put your plans in motion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Question what you'll have to give in return before you agree to move forward. Look for an option that will allow you to carry on without adding a burden that will take away from your success.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Self-criticism will lead to positive change. Don't let added responsibilities get you down or stop you from enjoying spending time with someone you love. Excessive behavior will lead to disagreements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a virtual course that will help you take something you enjoy doing to the next level. You can resolve an emotional matter if you use understanding when dealing with someone you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty will prevail when dealing with domestic responsibilities. Go over your expenses and cut costs wherever possible. Don't let stress, taking risks or poor choices result in ill health.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your options; take the path that you find most stimulating. Refuse to let the uncertainty someone displays cause you to make a decision that isn't in your favor.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let anyone take over or pressure you to do things you don't want to do. Focus on yourself, the ones you love and the things you enjoy doing most.