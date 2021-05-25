Celebrities Born on this Day: Aly Raisman, 27; Demetri Martin, 48; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 58.
Happy Birthday: Take on only what you know you can handle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Dissect what you are up against, and decipher what you want to achieve. Focus is the name of the game, and temptation is the hurdle you'll have to overcome.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Step out of your comfort zone and make worthwhile changes that will encourage you to follow your heart or your dream. Be creative; incorporate what you feel passionate about into your daily routine.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Assess a situation before you respond. Your emotions will be difficult to control if you let your imagination run wild. Don't make an assumption; find out what's going on and address matters tactfully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn as you go, and don't stop until you reach your objective. Someone will try to outmaneuver you if you don't use your ingenuity to stay on top of your game.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pull in all your resources to ensure that you have covered every angle and have left nothing to chance. Discipline, hard work and charisma will make your plan solid and inviting.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A personal improvement you make will help you raise your income. A move or adding to your skills or a service you can offer will play out nicely.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your facts straight before you engage in an emotional encounter with someone close to you. Concentrate on how best to stabilize a situation that has the potential to run amok.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Self-improvement will pay off, and extravagance will be your downfall. Don't let temptation lead you astray or allow anyone to take advantage of you. Set the rules and standards, and stick to your beliefs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question everything and everyone. Look at how best to take advantage of a situation without going overboard. Balance and equality will play essential roles in the way things turn out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing to chance when dealing with institutions, government agencies or finances. Don't trust anyone with your money or possessions. Protect your reputation and don't take a risk with your health.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An offer or partnership will not be as it appears. Dig deep to find out what underlying expectations someone has before you agree to get involved. It's better to be safe than sorry.