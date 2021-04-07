Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Aim to please and get things done correctly and on time. Your performance will make a difference in the way others treat you. Don't waste time criticizing others when practicing what you preach will lead to success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A commitment to someone will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be honest about the way you feel, what you want and what you are willing to give in return.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a domestic change, but don't go over budget. Price everything out to ensure you get what you want at the cost you can afford. Refuse to let anyone play on your emotions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your interest and concern will make you more aware of what's going on around you. A positive change at home will encourage a better relationship with someone you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won't get along with everyone today, so keep your opinion to yourself. Bide your time and make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress and add to your comfort.