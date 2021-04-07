Celebrities Born on this Day: Ismael Cruz Cordova, 34; Elaine Miles, 61; Jackie Chan, 67; Francis Ford Coppola, 82.
Happy Birthday: An open mind will lead to lots of interesting alternatives this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Present your thoughts and actions with clarity, determination and the will to succeed. Use your connections and credentials to wiggle your way into a position that interests you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple, your thoughts in perspective, and stick to a moderate lifestyle. Focus on disciplined activities, taking care of your responsibilities and doing your best to excel.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Participate in virtual events, and you will meet someone interesting. Accept the inevitable, and you will discover a way to take better care of yourself and your finances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your skills uniquely, and you'll bypass some of the pettiness going on around you. You are better off working alone and not being bound by what others do or say.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tag along with people you find refreshing and you'll latch on to ideas that will help you get ahead. Strive to make changes that support better relationships with individuals who share your beliefs.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Aim to please and get things done correctly and on time. Your performance will make a difference in the way others treat you. Don't waste time criticizing others when practicing what you preach will lead to success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A commitment to someone will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be honest about the way you feel, what you want and what you are willing to give in return.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a domestic change, but don't go over budget. Price everything out to ensure you get what you want at the cost you can afford. Refuse to let anyone play on your emotions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your interest and concern will make you more aware of what's going on around you. A positive change at home will encourage a better relationship with someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won't get along with everyone today, so keep your opinion to yourself. Bide your time and make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress and add to your comfort.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get fit, healthy and ready for your next adventure. Look for prospects that interest you, and start conversations that can lead to a new and exciting position.