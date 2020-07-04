Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A home improvement project doesn't have to cost a lot if you do the work yourself. Channel your energy into something productive, not argumentative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your combined efforts can bring about positive change that will encourage better relationships and alterations at home that are conducive to entertainment everyone can enjoy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on the past, and you will find a way to make your personal life better. A physical change will give you the pick-me-up you need to pursue a goal you set for yourself with confidence and finesse.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your insight will help you find the best way to assist those in need. What you have to offer can be used to subsidize any income loss you've encountered.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let anyone bait you into a fight. Stay calm, finish a project and stay out of trouble. Doing something physical that will help ease stress will turn your day into a memorable experience.