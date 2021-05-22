Celebrities Born on this Day: Novak Djokovic, 34; Apolo Ohno, 39; Ginnifer Goodwin, 43; Naomi Campbell, 51.
Happy Birthday: Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take nothing for granted. If you want something done to your specifications, do it yourself. Get involved in activities that mentally and physically get you moving in a healthy direction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change of scenery will inspire you to do things differently. Listen to your heart, not to what others do or say, and you will find peace of mind and a way to delve into projects that add to your comfort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn to the people you know you can count on to save yourself some time. The people who have let you down in the past will do so again if given a chance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend extra time on work-related projects. Getting a head start on something that's worrying you will put your mind at ease. Don't let anyone interfere or tempt you with events or activities that are risky.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take control, learn all you can and pursue something that excites you. Time spent with someone special will encourage you to rethink your lifestyle and the changes you want to make.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time at home and less time doing things that drain your bank account. A risky offer will be misleading and leave you in a vulnerable position.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep life simple, and avoid temptation. Consider what you have to offer, and update your resume or look for opportunities to use your skills to make a difference.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen, then respond with compassion. Offering valid suggestions and a helping hand will encourage positive changes at home and to the way others treat you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's full speed ahead. Plan out what you want to aspire to do, then get the ball rolling. A healthy mindset and enthusiasm will help you bring about positive changes at home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop a plan and follow through. Refuse to let outside influences put a damper on your day. Take the initiative to engage in something you can do safely.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on something that matters, and you will make a difference. A path that leads to a unique way to use your skills and knowledge will stimulate your mind and cultivate your desire to do your best.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't limit what you can do. An energetic approach to dealing with personal responsibilities will help you get things done and leave time to spend doing something that makes you happy.