Celebrities Born on this Day: Novak Djokovic, 34; Apolo Ohno, 39; Ginnifer Goodwin, 43; Naomi Campbell, 51.

Happy Birthday: Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take nothing for granted. If you want something done to your specifications, do it yourself. Get involved in activities that mentally and physically get you moving in a healthy direction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change of scenery will inspire you to do things differently. Listen to your heart, not to what others do or say, and you will find peace of mind and a way to delve into projects that add to your comfort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn to the people you know you can count on to save yourself some time. The people who have let you down in the past will do so again if given a chance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend extra time on work-related projects. Getting a head start on something that's worrying you will put your mind at ease. Don't let anyone interfere or tempt you with events or activities that are risky.