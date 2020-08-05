Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll encounter competition if you try to start something new. Look at what you are up against, make adjustments and rethink your strategy before moving forward.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical activity will motivate you to make changes to the way you look. Make fitness and emotional well-being your priorities. Honesty will play a role when dealing with relationship issues.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to an organization you believe in, and do your part to make a difference. Someone from your past will have an impact on the changes you make. Think twice before you make a move.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy and don't stop until you have taken care of your responsibilities. Let your actions speak for you, and you will gain respect and the assistance you need to reach your target.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't fight the inevitable. Size up what you will have to do, and formulate a strategy that will ensure your success. Your actions will have the most significant impact.