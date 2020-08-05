Celebrities Born on this Day: Lolo Jones, 38; Jesse Williams, 39; Jonathan Silverman, 54; Maureen McCormick, 64.
Happy Birthday: Put your health and personal pleasures first.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Touch base with past associates or peers through social media, and the information you receive will help you make a progressive move. Put your energy into using your skills diversely and achieving your goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Assess how you feel and what you want to happen, and you will gain insight into what you need to do to reach your objective. Research rules that you'll need to abide by to proceed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Patience will be required when dealing with seniors or youngsters. Find a way to keep others occupied. Anger and frustration will stand between you and what you plan to accomplish.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let what others do influence how you go about your business. A positive change at home will bring you peace of mind and encourage you to hone a skill that will help you get ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Handle your investments, documents and contracts yourself. Someone will take advantage of you if given a chance. Honesty will be vital to maintaining good connections with those you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll encounter competition if you try to start something new. Look at what you are up against, make adjustments and rethink your strategy before moving forward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical activity will motivate you to make changes to the way you look. Make fitness and emotional well-being your priorities. Honesty will play a role when dealing with relationship issues.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to an organization you believe in, and do your part to make a difference. Someone from your past will have an impact on the changes you make. Think twice before you make a move.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy and don't stop until you have taken care of your responsibilities. Let your actions speak for you, and you will gain respect and the assistance you need to reach your target.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't fight the inevitable. Size up what you will have to do, and formulate a strategy that will ensure your success. Your actions will have the most significant impact.
Gemini(May 21-June 20): Keep an open mind and a sharp eye on what transpires. Stay in touch with your associates and on top of what's going on within the industry you work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the edge off by doing something that pleases you. Anger won't help you get your way, but channeling your energy into doing the best job possible will bring good results.
