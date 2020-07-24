Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you act in haste, you will end up in an argument. If change is something you want, go about it the right way. Be upfront; make your position clear before you make a move.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fond memories will remind you of something you used to enjoy doing. Research the possibility of incorporating something similar into your routine. A physical or creative outlet will boost your morale.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don't feel you have to please everyone all the time. Taking time out to do something you enjoy is warranted.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Act on facts, not assumptions. You'll tend to take things the wrong way or exaggerate what's happening. Pay attention to personal growth and self-improvement.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You have plenty of good ideas, but if you wait for someone to do things for you, you'll be disappointed. Do everything in your power to present and promote what you have to offer.