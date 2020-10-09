Celebrities Born on this Day: Brandon Routh, 41; Scott Bakula, 66; Tony Shalhoub, 67; Sharon Osbourne, 68.
Happy Birthday: Don't mince words or sidestep around issues you need to address.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Play to win and head in the direction that will bring the highest return. Put an end to taking a back seat to others. Concentrate on getting ahead, not wasting your time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down and do things right the first time. A conversation will touch on sensitive issues but reveal valuable information that can help you make a significant lifestyle change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A friend or relative will disappoint you. Get active and stay fit. Time spent on self-improvement will pay off. A favor granted will help you resolve a debt.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A disagreement with someone who has a difference of opinion will lead to emotional stress. Offer the same conditions you would like in return, and go about your business.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A problem will fester if you aren't open about how you feel. You may not like the change that follows, but it will be beneficial in the end. Keep your money and possessions separate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that will allow you the freedom to do as you please. An emotional plea will help you adjust to a lifestyle that is affordable and satisfying.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Think before taking on something or someone who isn't your responsibility. Pour your energy into concentrating on projects that will help you grow personally and professionally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You don't have to stand alone. Discuss your objective with a friend, relative or lover, and you will come up with a workable plan that will bring about positive changes and a healthy, happy life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Assess your life and what you intend to accomplish. It's essential to have a plan in place before you make a move. Don't risk your health or a chance to improve your status quo.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say what's on your mind, but do so with compassion. Getting along will buy you time and encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial to you and others.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Let your actions speak for you. Anger will stand between you and what you want to achieve. Channel your energy into getting things done, taking care of responsibilities and following through with your plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Call in favors and make changes that will encourage better relationships. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, build confidence and give you the push you need to romance someone you love.
