Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that will allow you the freedom to do as you please. An emotional plea will help you adjust to a lifestyle that is affordable and satisfying.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Think before taking on something or someone who isn't your responsibility. Pour your energy into concentrating on projects that will help you grow personally and professionally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You don't have to stand alone. Discuss your objective with a friend, relative or lover, and you will come up with a workable plan that will bring about positive changes and a healthy, happy life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Assess your life and what you intend to accomplish. It's essential to have a plan in place before you make a move. Don't risk your health or a chance to improve your status quo.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say what's on your mind, but do so with compassion. Getting along will buy you time and encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial to you and others.