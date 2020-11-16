Celebrities Born on this Day: Kimberly J. Brown, 36; Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43; Lisa Bonet, 53; Marg Helgenberger, 62.
Happy Birthday: Protect your health and your rights.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make life decisions that will encourage peace of mind and gratitude for what you have. Do what's right for you, not what everyone else wants you to do.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The improvements you make will impress someone you love. Discipline will help you reach your goal. Do what's necessary to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change you make at home regarding how you earn your living will give you a new lease on life. Embrace what lies ahead and discard what no longer matters.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your life and improve your situation. Focus on home and finances as well as tidying up unfinished business. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how best to deal with your responsibilities to achieve a stable and prosperous future. Look for reliable people and use persuasive tactics to get them on board.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to what others say and make changes required for you to live life your way. Make peace of mind your objective. Taking pride in and enjoying what you do is essential.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Contracts, investments and health concerns will be convoluted. Dig deep, get the facts and be sure before you make a decision that will affect you for years to come.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Associations with like-minded people will help you gain ground. A partnership with someone trying to enforce the same beliefs will add strength to your objective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll be fighting a losing battle if you can't see all sides of a situation. Look for innovative ways to work with the opposition and make a difference. Take control instead of being controlled.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action, get things done and follow through with the promises you make. How you conduct personal and professional business will determine what you get in return.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let emotional problems interfere with your job or ability to make the best decisions. Stay focused on what's essential, and make stability a priority. The changes you bring about will ensure you land on your feet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rely on facts, truth and the people who have never let you down. Refuse to give in to unrealistic demands, a lack of moderation and unruly behavior. Separate yourself from people who don't share your values. Focus on peace, love and solidarity.
