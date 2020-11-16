Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to what others say and make changes required for you to live life your way. Make peace of mind your objective. Taking pride in and enjoying what you do is essential.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Contracts, investments and health concerns will be convoluted. Dig deep, get the facts and be sure before you make a decision that will affect you for years to come.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Associations with like-minded people will help you gain ground. A partnership with someone trying to enforce the same beliefs will add strength to your objective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll be fighting a losing battle if you can't see all sides of a situation. Look for innovative ways to work with the opposition and make a difference. Take control instead of being controlled.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action, get things done and follow through with the promises you make. How you conduct personal and professional business will determine what you get in return.