Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't believe everything you hear. Go directly to the source to get your information firsthand. A change of scenery will make you question the way you are living.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Wheeling and dealing won't bring you the rewards you expect. Take a practical approach, and keep expenditures minimal and your promises doable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let someone's negativity bring you down. Avoid discussions that can lead to an emotional argument. Put your time and effort into creative projects that you can work on by yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose to spend time improving your surroundings or doing something that will bring you closer to someone you love. Make long-term plans that give you the incentive to be and do your best.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules. If you overdo it or take on someone eager to fight, you will end up wasting time and energy on something that won't benefit you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home and to the ones you love. Surround yourself with the people and places you are most familiar with to avoid a situation that can lead to unwanted change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, but don't share personal information with people you encounter. A change someone makes may tempt you to follow suit. Get the lowdown before you engage in something risky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0