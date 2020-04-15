Celebrities Born on this Day: Maisie Williams, 23; Emma Watson, 30; Seth Rogen, 38; Emma Thompson, 61.
Happy Birthday: Being precise and articulate regarding your thoughts, plans and feelings will encourage good results.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Being a people pleaser will wear you down. Put your needs first, and concentrate on using your skills and knowledge to help you get ahead. A physical improvement will encourage better health. Revisit the past to avoid making the same mistake twice.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let confusion take over. Narrow-mindedness will lead you down a rabbit hole. When in doubt, ask questions, research and strive to get as much information as possible.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Rely on your intelligence to help you get what you want when you want it. Make personal improvements that will fetch compliments as well as someone's undivided attention.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A professional change will help raise your income. Someone may ask you to pay back an old debt or donate to something that you cannot refuse.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Your ability to act fast and to counter anyone trying to corner you before he or she has a chance will save you from an unfortunate mistake.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't believe everything you hear. Go directly to the source to get your information firsthand. A change of scenery will make you question the way you are living.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Wheeling and dealing won't bring you the rewards you expect. Take a practical approach, and keep expenditures minimal and your promises doable.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let someone's negativity bring you down. Avoid discussions that can lead to an emotional argument. Put your time and effort into creative projects that you can work on by yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose to spend time improving your surroundings or doing something that will bring you closer to someone you love. Make long-term plans that give you the incentive to be and do your best.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules. If you overdo it or take on someone eager to fight, you will end up wasting time and energy on something that won't benefit you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home and to the ones you love. Surround yourself with the people and places you are most familiar with to avoid a situation that can lead to unwanted change.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, but don't share personal information with people you encounter. A change someone makes may tempt you to follow suit. Get the lowdown before you engage in something risky.
