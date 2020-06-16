Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings and bring about the changes that will make you happy. Don't limit what you can do; with time, you can turn your home into your personal Shangri-La.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keeping active will help you ward off pent-up feelings and a potential argument. Give yourself the time to think about what you want and how best to proceed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your heart into turning your residence into a place that encourages you to explore and expand your entertainment center. Work with whoever you share your space with to ensure you achieve something perfect for everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a step back, look at what you are up against and consider how to make the best use of your time. Don't feel responsible for someone's happiness. It's time to work on personal growth and what pleases you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An intelligent approach to whatever problem you face, coupled with hands-on work to make your environment better for everyone you live with, will make your life easier.