Celebrities Born on this Day: Abby Elliott, 33; Eddie Cibrian, 47; Phil Mickelson, 50; Laurie Metcalf, 65.
Happy Birthday: Step forward, not back. Clear the way to new beginnings.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make personal improvements that lift your spirit and give you the courage to conquer your dreams. Stick to whatever plan or path you choose, and don't stop until you are happy with the results you achieve.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to collaborate with people who share your plan. Be reluctant to deal with institutions and government agencies without sufficient preparation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Address concerns regarding your appearance, health and relationships with others. You may crave change, but hold off until you are ready to initiate what you want to happen.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Step up and share your thoughts with those who have the means to help you get what you want. Beware of anyone bold, smooth and offering too much for too little.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what makes you happy and how you see yourself moving forward. Don't buy into a plan that you don't feel passionate about or that will deter you from following your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings and bring about the changes that will make you happy. Don't limit what you can do; with time, you can turn your home into your personal Shangri-La.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keeping active will help you ward off pent-up feelings and a potential argument. Give yourself the time to think about what you want and how best to proceed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your heart into turning your residence into a place that encourages you to explore and expand your entertainment center. Work with whoever you share your space with to ensure you achieve something perfect for everyone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a step back, look at what you are up against and consider how to make the best use of your time. Don't feel responsible for someone's happiness. It's time to work on personal growth and what pleases you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An intelligent approach to whatever problem you face, coupled with hands-on work to make your environment better for everyone you live with, will make your life easier.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Slow down, and take a moment to see what everyone is doing. The more you observe, the greater leverage you'll have when it comes time for you to step into the spotlight.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't hesitate because someone can't make up his or her mind. How you feel should determine what you do next. Pursue a goal that helps you get what you want.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!