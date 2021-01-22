Celebrities Born on this Day: Beverley Mitchell, 40; Balthazar Getty, 46; Guy Fieri, 53; Diane Lane, 56.
Happy Birthday: Channel your energy into something creative, meaningful and mindful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone control what you can do. Gather information, and make a move only if you feel it will benefit you. Helping others is admirable, but not when it's at your expense.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Review your accomplishments, and consider people you have associated with, and who and what is in your best interest as you head into the future.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Your enthusiasm will attract a lot of attention, but it will also make you subject to those who want to harvest and use your energy to get ahead. Don't take on the responsibilities of others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Check facts before you pass along information. An exaggerated version of a situation will make you look bad. You can be creative and attract attention and interest without being misleading.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let a change someone makes or a problem with an institution throw you off guard. Utilize your time and money carefully, or someone will take advantage of you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work in unison with people you know will come through for you. A partnership based on equality will help you overcome any situation you face that is confusing or unpredictable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get along with your peers, but don't share personal information that could be used against you. Gravitate toward tried-and-true methods and people you know you can count on for backup.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen attentively and compliment freely; you will come away enriched by the conversation and in an excellent position to use the information you gathered to support your efforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your money in a safe place. Don't share financial information or leave your passwords on display. Be smart in dealing with someone with whom you are emotionally attached.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A partnership will encounter difficulties. Waffling will be an indication of uncertainty regarding whether you are heading in the same direction. Stick to whoever brings out the best in you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Conversations will lead to emotional fallout. Think before you speak, and question what's said before you react. An exaggerated opinion will lead to premature judgment.