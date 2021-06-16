Celebrities Born on this Day: Abby Elliott, 34; John Cho, 49; Laurie Metcalf, 66; Bill Cobbs, 87.
Happy Birthday: A detail will play an important role in the way things unfold.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Control your emotions, and avoid wasting time or making a situation you face at home worse. Be upfront, and take pride in what you say and do. Learn from the experience and keep moving forward.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An open, receptive approach to situations involving friends, relatives or neighbors will help bring about positive change. A suggestion someone makes will give insight into a financial or legal problem you face.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay close attention to what others ask you to do and the contribution expected if you want to maintain your position. Don't make hasty decisions that conflict with promises you made to someone you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Overreacting to what others do or say won't help you get your way. Channel your energy into positive change that makes you feel good about who you are and how you look.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to help others. Offer suggestions, lend a helping hand or donate. Gather information and put what you learn to good use.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend quality time with someone who makes you feel good about yourself. An opportunity to put your skills to better use will also lead to profits that will help you get a handle on your financial situation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think before giving someone the chance to push or manipulate you to do something unrealistic. Avoid indulgence and instability.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't sit back; put your plan in motion. Embrace the people who share your interests and concerns; you'll gain insight into new and exciting possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When one door closes, look for another way to reach your goal. Intelligence and stamina will be your saving graces. Refuse to let what others do stop you from following your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Unrestrained behavior will lead to problems. Nurture meaningful relationships, and pay close attention to how you take care of your emotional well-being. Don't believe everything you hear; emotional manipulation is apparent.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Study, learn, gather information and head in a direction that will bring you stability and a sense of accomplishment. Take better care of your health and well-being.