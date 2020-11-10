Aries (March 21-April 19): You may crave change, but before you make a move, consider your motives as well as your options. Patience will be required if you intend to reach your goal. Settling for less will lead to dissatisfaction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stand up for your rights, go after your goal and engage in conversations that address sensitive issues. A partnership will encourage personal growth and professional gains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do something that requires energy, agility and a competitive mindset. A physical challenge will bring out the best in you and help you succeed in other areas of your life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Speak up if you don't like what someone is offering. You may not relish making a change, but consider the alternative, and do what's necessary to improve your situation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of matters that require physical exertion. A change will encourage you to strive for a better future. Distance yourself from a movement that doesn't share your point of view.