Celebrities Born on this Day: Miranda Lambert, 37; Ellen Pompeo, 51; Tracy Morgan, 52; Michael Jai White, 53.
Happy Birthday: Protect against insult and injury.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't sit back when action is paramount in reaching your destination. Harness your energy, and implement whatever will help you move closer to your chosen goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional situation will surface if you let someone meddle or interfere with your plans. Rely on your ability to get things done instead of depending on promises someone makes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll face opposition if you pressure others to do things your way. Go about your business, and finish what you start. A change at home will save you money and improve your quality of life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Resolve money matters. Consider a joint venture or shared expense. How you delegate responsibilities will determine if you can move forward peacefully. Personal improvement is favored.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your ideas, and look for equality in every personal or professional interaction you encounter. The people you associate with will make a difference in the outcome of something you want to pursue.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You may crave change, but before you make a move, consider your motives as well as your options. Patience will be required if you intend to reach your goal. Settling for less will lead to dissatisfaction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stand up for your rights, go after your goal and engage in conversations that address sensitive issues. A partnership will encourage personal growth and professional gains.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do something that requires energy, agility and a competitive mindset. A physical challenge will bring out the best in you and help you succeed in other areas of your life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Speak up if you don't like what someone is offering. You may not relish making a change, but consider the alternative, and do what's necessary to improve your situation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of matters that require physical exertion. A change will encourage you to strive for a better future. Distance yourself from a movement that doesn't share your point of view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't put up with people who aren't abiding by the rules. An unusual partnership will encourage you to try something new and incorporate what you learn into your everyday routine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't expect to get along or agree with the people you encounter today. Consider your options, and put your energy into something that will bring you closer to your goal.
