Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to the way you present yourself, how you look and what you can do to make improvements. Don't overspend on products that promise the impossible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dream on with a great plan that will excite you and get you moving in a new direction. Opportunity is within reach, but it's up to you to take advantage of the situation and make things happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay close attention to what others are doing. Someone will be manipulative if you aren't careful. Put your energy into something that matters to you. Educate yourself before you indulge in something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set high standards and don't stop until you reach your expectations. Embrace projects that will make your life easier. Focus on peace, love, happiness and spending time with loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful not to overspend or get involved in something that can jeopardize your relationship with someone you love. Look for opportunities that will encourage personal growth.