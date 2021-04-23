Celebrities Born on this Day: Dev Patel, 31; Jaime King, 42; Jonathan Ruckman, 52; George Lopez, 60.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a passionate approach to whatever you do, and you will surpass your expectations. Don't get upset if someone makes a change of plans; in the end, it will play out in your favor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stop worrying about what others think or do and focus on what you can do to improve your life. Look for opportunities that support continuous growth and stimulate you mentally, emotionally and physically.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Aim to be the one to make a difference. Look at the possibilities, and consider how to revamp old ideas to fit trends. Put your energy where it counts; bask in success.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): It's important not to act in haste or give anyone a chance to take advantage of you. Discipline and hard work will get you where you want to go.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to like-minded people and develop relationships that encourage success. Gather information and learn as you go. A flexible attitude will encourage others to see things your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to the way you present yourself, how you look and what you can do to make improvements. Don't overspend on products that promise the impossible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dream on with a great plan that will excite you and get you moving in a new direction. Opportunity is within reach, but it's up to you to take advantage of the situation and make things happen.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay close attention to what others are doing. Someone will be manipulative if you aren't careful. Put your energy into something that matters to you. Educate yourself before you indulge in something new.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set high standards and don't stop until you reach your expectations. Embrace projects that will make your life easier. Focus on peace, love, happiness and spending time with loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful not to overspend or get involved in something that can jeopardize your relationship with someone you love. Look for opportunities that will encourage personal growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something meaningful, and you'll connect with stimulating people you find enlightening. A change of plans will turn out to be a blessing in disguise.