Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the plunge and do something energetic. A healthy attitude will help you say no to temptations that come your way. Gravitate toward people who offer mental and physical stimuli that will help you get ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Entertain ideas that will help you fulfill your dreams. A change at home that encourages you to pursue a hobby or develop a moneymaking idea you have is favored.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing, regardless of what others do. You'll get more done if you don't have to deal with indecisive people or opposition. Give others the same freedom you want in return, and go about your business.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a way to make your surroundings more comfortable. Structure your time to include a little peace and relaxation with someone you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take your time to think matters through. Rushing into a move or change isn't in your best interest. More options are heading your way, and the chance to find your passion is within reach.