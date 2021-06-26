Celebrities Born on this Day: Ariana Grande, 28; King Bach, 33; Gino Vento, 35; Aubrey Plaza, 37.
Happy Birthday: Revisit situations and problems until you come up with a workable arrangement.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be open and accessible to those who need your assistance. Helping others will make you feel good and bring you closer to the ones you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Live with what you have. Implementing unnecessary change will saddle you with unwanted expenses. Be smart and set a strict budget that will give you peace of mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for a way to make a difference. Get involved in an organization or group that shares your concerns, and offer whatever service, knowledge and experience you can.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start a conversation that helps resolve unfinished business. It's time to move forward and make the changes that will offer you the kind of life you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick close to home and protect against being taken advantage of by others. Make changes that add to your comfort, lower your overhead and ease stress. A bohemian or minimalist lifestyle will encourage creativity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the plunge and do something energetic. A healthy attitude will help you say no to temptations that come your way. Gravitate toward people who offer mental and physical stimuli that will help you get ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Entertain ideas that will help you fulfill your dreams. A change at home that encourages you to pursue a hobby or develop a moneymaking idea you have is favored.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing, regardless of what others do. You'll get more done if you don't have to deal with indecisive people or opposition. Give others the same freedom you want in return, and go about your business.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a way to make your surroundings more comfortable. Structure your time to include a little peace and relaxation with someone you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take your time to think matters through. Rushing into a move or change isn't in your best interest. More options are heading your way, and the chance to find your passion is within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take control of your life and focus on what makes you happy and eases stress. Take advantage of any opportunity you get to spend time with people you enjoy being around.