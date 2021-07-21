Celebrities Born on this Day: Juno Temple, 32; Anya Chalotra, 35; Josh Hartnett, 43; Jon Lovitz, 64.
Happy Birthday: Do your research and put everything in its place before you move into high gear.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Think matters through to the end before you begin. Having a plan in place will ease your mind and help you decipher what's legit before getting involved.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan something cost-efficient but packed full of excitement and fun. An adventure day that tests your skills and awakens your soul will change your life forever. Stop contemplating and start living the dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take nothing and no one for granted; don't rely on others to do things for you. Stay focused on what's important to you and make any adjustments necessary to get what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in a group or organization, and you'll feel good about the contribution you make and the people you meet. Change begins with you; offer your skills and services.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Channel your energy into decluttering your space and making room for something you want to pursue. A change of plans will offer insight into an unexpected partnership.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A physical challenge will help you feel good about what you achieve. Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or plays mind games with you. Be cautious regarding health issues.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll advance if you pay attention to detail and handle matters personally. An open mind and the ability to recognize a deal will lead to financial gain. A joint venture looks promising.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reconnect with someone who has helped you out, and you will pick up where you left off and find common ground that can result in an ongoing partnership.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Have a vision regarding business, status and getting ahead. An opportunity is good only if you take advantage of what's available. Don't let something pass you by because you don't believe in yourself.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You can wheel and deal, but before you make a final decision, check the facts and figures. A fitness routine will give you clarity as well as help build physical strength and stamina.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Do your part to get the facts straight and to make up your mind. Vacillating will allow someone to step in and take over.