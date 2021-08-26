Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put together a budget that will encourage you to save for something unique. How you handle your money will reflect the things you'll be able to enjoy. An opportunity to bring in extra cash looks promising.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get the facts before you share information. Once you clarify what's possible, bring about the changes that will allow you to take advantage of a situation that can make your life better.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Call on people you enjoy collaborating with, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you achieve your objective. An opportunity will come your way if you reach out to someone well-connected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take advantage of an opportunity that can improve your position or help you find common ground with someone who thinks differently.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Turn your attention to creative endeavors and away from anyone trying to meddle in your affairs. The less chatty you are, the easier it will be to avoid interference.