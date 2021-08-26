Celebrities Born on this Day: Charlie Gillespie, 23; Keke Palmer, 28; Macaulay Culkin, 41; Melissa McCarthy, 51.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mix business with pleasure, and you will make headway. The details you incorporate while explaining things to others will help you win favors in what you are trying to achieve.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Quality time with someone you find interesting will open up a passageway to new and exciting experiences. A demonstrative action will make a difference to someone who is waiting for a sign from you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you labor too long over things you cannot change, you'll miss an opportunity to make a difference. Concentrate on what's doable, and you'll feel good about your accomplishments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what you can do to make your lifestyle sustainable. Refuse to get caught up in someone else's dream. Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will view your actions harshly if you upset a friend. Pay attention to what's going on at home, and make adjustments that will ease stress and add to your convenience.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put together a budget that will encourage you to save for something unique. How you handle your money will reflect the things you'll be able to enjoy. An opportunity to bring in extra cash looks promising.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get the facts before you share information. Once you clarify what's possible, bring about the changes that will allow you to take advantage of a situation that can make your life better.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Call on people you enjoy collaborating with, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you achieve your objective. An opportunity will come your way if you reach out to someone well-connected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take advantage of an opportunity that can improve your position or help you find common ground with someone who thinks differently.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Turn your attention to creative endeavors and away from anyone trying to meddle in your affairs. The less chatty you are, the easier it will be to avoid interference.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A risk will put you in harm's way. When faced with uncertainty, let your intuition guide you toward safe ground and away from anyone who isn't respectful of others.