Taurus (April 20-May 20): A promise may be difficult to collect. Don't let your emotions take over if uncertainty regarding your position or status arises. Do something to ease stress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The information you receive will be misleading. Ask questions, get what you want in writing and say no if you don't feel the offer is authentic. Evaluate a joint venture, and consider if you are better off doing your own thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): There are deals to consider and money to be made. An innovative plan will pay off, and a chance to make a professional move is apparent.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't rely on others to do things for you. The more you do for yourself, the bigger the payoff. Take an energetic approach, and you'll reach your goal in record time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will be challenging to know what to do based on the information you receive. Don't give in to someone using emotional manipulation to push you in a questionable direction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tackle unfinished tasks and get them out of the way before someone complains. Put your energy to work for you, and structure your day to ensure that you reach your goal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be realistic about your plans and how you implement what you want to do. Look for innovative ways to interest people who have something worthwhile to contribute to join your team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0