Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose to work alone until you are sure you have everything in place. Sharing or presenting what you have to offer prematurely will lead to interference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you can make to keep the peace and make everyone, including yourself, happy. The help you offer and the suggestions you make will lead to a better home environment.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Nurture a personal relationship, and it will encourage you to make better decisions regarding your future. An unexpected change will help you adjust your lifestyle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Until details are in place, keep your thoughts to yourself in order to avoid a situation that makes you appear difficult. Bide your time, and you'll get what you want in the end.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put your energy into activities geared toward something you want to pursue. A chance to discuss your plans with someone special will lead to positive input and the decision to share your adventure.