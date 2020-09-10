Celebrities Born on this Day: Kamil McFadden, 24; Ryan Phillippe, 46; Amy Irving, 67; Joe Perry, 70.
Happy Birthday: Embrace change, be curious and ready to try something new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be frank about the way you feel, what you want and what you expect in return. How you handle others will make a difference in the outcome of a situation you face.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully. Confusion and uncertainty will be the direct results of someone's misrepresentation. Problems at home will surface if someone is indulgent or tries to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hang on to your cash. Steer clear of joint ventures. Make decisions that lead to more stability, downtime and creative endeavors that ease stress and stimulate your mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something that requires fitness, energy and enthusiasm. Challenging yourself will help you get rid of anxiety. Rid yourself of people and situations that are unstable and cause uncertainty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the necessary changes that will provide you with a productive and healthy lifestyle. Verify the information you receive before you pass it along or make a decision based on what you hear.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose to work alone until you are sure you have everything in place. Sharing or presenting what you have to offer prematurely will lead to interference.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you can make to keep the peace and make everyone, including yourself, happy. The help you offer and the suggestions you make will lead to a better home environment.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Nurture a personal relationship, and it will encourage you to make better decisions regarding your future. An unexpected change will help you adjust your lifestyle.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Until details are in place, keep your thoughts to yourself in order to avoid a situation that makes you appear difficult. Bide your time, and you'll get what you want in the end.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put your energy into activities geared toward something you want to pursue. A chance to discuss your plans with someone special will lead to positive input and the decision to share your adventure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't disregard an opportunity due to fear. Embrace the future with a positive attitude, and you will discover that life has more to offer than you imagined.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Curb any anxiety or tendency to get into an argument. Do something physical that will help you expel pent-up energy. Focus on love, romance and personal growth.
