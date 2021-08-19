Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention to expiration dates and personal paperwork that may need updating. Take a different approach to work, and utilize your skills to have the most significant impact in the least amount of time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being efficient will make life easier. Set up guidelines that will help you get into a routine. A physical improvement will fetch compliments and build confidence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your intelligence, and you'll be recognized as the go-to person by your peers. A partnership will evolve if you have an open discussion with someone who shares your beliefs and concerns.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what's important to you. Stop worrying about what everyone is doing, and refuse to get caught in someone else's emotional drama. Size up whatever situation you face, and do what's best for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): How others react will be revealing and help you decide what to do next. Change is heading your way; take advantage of an opportunity that leads you down a different path.