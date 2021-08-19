Celebrities Born on this Day: Manny Jacinto, 32; Christina Perri, 35; Matthew Perry, 52; John Stamos, 58.
Happy Birthday: Take care of business. Leave nothing to chance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a realistic approach to work and money. How you handle the changes going on around you will determine how far you get. A moderate, simple strategy will help offset costs and losses.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talk to anyone you think may be able to help you explain something that baffles you. Communication and interacting with people who share your interests will encourage exciting friendships.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A tactical approach to overall health and physical fitness will encourage you to look and feel your best. The attention you receive from someone will help point you in a new direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Walk away from anyone who limits what you can achieve. You can help others, but not at the expense of eliminating the personal goals you set.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to detail, and don't rely on others to do what you ask correctly. Create your opportunities, and you will be happy with the results you get.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention to expiration dates and personal paperwork that may need updating. Take a different approach to work, and utilize your skills to have the most significant impact in the least amount of time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being efficient will make life easier. Set up guidelines that will help you get into a routine. A physical improvement will fetch compliments and build confidence.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your intelligence, and you'll be recognized as the go-to person by your peers. A partnership will evolve if you have an open discussion with someone who shares your beliefs and concerns.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what's important to you. Stop worrying about what everyone is doing, and refuse to get caught in someone else's emotional drama. Size up whatever situation you face, and do what's best for you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): How others react will be revealing and help you decide what to do next. Change is heading your way; take advantage of an opportunity that leads you down a different path.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Let your actions speak for you. Treat others the way you want to be treated, and choose a path that allows you to use your skills to make a difference. Change begins with you.