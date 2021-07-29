Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A problem with a friend or relative will cause stress and worry. Look for alternative ways to help someone you care about without it costing you financially or emotionally. Put your health and well-being first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A serious approach to how you earn or handle your cash will pay off. Discussions regarding what you want and your direction will lead to valuable feedback.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): It's up to you to make a change. Sitting around waiting for something to transpire will lead to depression and disappointment. Step up and act, or you will have no one to blame but yourself.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Set the pace before someone else does. Look for an opening to showcase what you have to offer. Make a change based on facts, not hearsay. A serious discussion will help establish your next move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Investigate the best way to improve your surroundings without going over budget. Refuse to let someone push you into something you may not need. Know what you want and say what's on your mind.