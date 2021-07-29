Celebrities Born on this Day: Munro Chambers, 31; Genesis Rodriguez, 34; Jason Belmonte, 38; Martina McBride, 55.
Happy Birthday: Put what you know to good use.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose your words carefully to avoid being misinterpreted. Less drama and more facts will help get your point across. Handle your money with care.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Channel your energy and enthusiasm into the changes you desire, and you'll feel jubilated. The detail you offer will lead to opportunities that will help you advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mix business with pleasure, and it will help you develop insight into something that interests you. A chance to advance will evolve from a conversation you have with someone in an important position.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look past the obvious, and you'll find a passage that leads to personal or spiritual growth. A transformation will encourage you to do things differently.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to health and money matters. If you rush into something, you'll have regrets, and if you hesitate, you'll miss an opportunity. Balance, integrity and good timing will be necessary to get ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A problem with a friend or relative will cause stress and worry. Look for alternative ways to help someone you care about without it costing you financially or emotionally. Put your health and well-being first.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A serious approach to how you earn or handle your cash will pay off. Discussions regarding what you want and your direction will lead to valuable feedback.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): It's up to you to make a change. Sitting around waiting for something to transpire will lead to depression and disappointment. Step up and act, or you will have no one to blame but yourself.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Set the pace before someone else does. Look for an opening to showcase what you have to offer. Make a change based on facts, not hearsay. A serious discussion will help establish your next move.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Investigate the best way to improve your surroundings without going over budget. Refuse to let someone push you into something you may not need. Know what you want and say what's on your mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Discuss your plans with people in the know who can offer valid suggestions. A show of patience and reliability will help you overcome any negativity that comes your way.