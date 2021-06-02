Celebrities Born on this Day: Awkwafina, 33; Zachary Quinto, 44; Dana Carvey, 66; Dennis Haysbert, 67.
Happy Birthday: Take your time and do things properly if you want to get ahead this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Too much too fast will lead to disappointment. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don't rely on others or trust anyone with information that can thwart your plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Focus on your ideas and finishing what you start. A unique approach to something you enjoy doing will turn into a part of your everyday routine.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change for the right reason. Don't feel you have to do what others do. Head in a direction that makes you feel good about what you do and how you live.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be drawn to smooth talkers. Think twice before you let someone persuade you to do something that can affect your reputation or position. Rely on those who have always offered sound advice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the big picture. You are better off planning for the future with a fresh beginning. Let go of the burdens and responsibilities that don't belong to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step outside your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. Refuse to let outside influences disrupt your plans. Don't allow unfinished business to deter you from getting what you want.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from people who play emotional games and are bad influences on you. Say no to indulgent behavior and yes to discipline and a healthy lifestyle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll find an interesting way to put your skills to good use. A moneymaking deal based on something you do well will encourage you to start something new.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone use emotional manipulation to get his or her way. Take a pragmatic approach to what you want to achieve, and set the standard for what's acceptable and what isn't.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll find it difficult to get along with everyone. Listen more and say less. Size up what's important to you and head down a path that leads to people who share your opinions and beliefs.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Share only what's necessary. The less others know about you, the easier it will be to get things done. An intelligent approach will open doors and encourage greater opportunities.