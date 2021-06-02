Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step outside your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. Refuse to let outside influences disrupt your plans. Don't allow unfinished business to deter you from getting what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from people who play emotional games and are bad influences on you. Say no to indulgent behavior and yes to discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll find an interesting way to put your skills to good use. A moneymaking deal based on something you do well will encourage you to start something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone use emotional manipulation to get his or her way. Take a pragmatic approach to what you want to achieve, and set the standard for what's acceptable and what isn't.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll find it difficult to get along with everyone. Listen more and say less. Size up what's important to you and head down a path that leads to people who share your opinions and beliefs.