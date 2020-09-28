Celebrities Born on this Day: Hilary Duff, 33; Ranbir Kapoor, 38; Mira Sorvino, 53; Janeane Garofalo, 56.
Happy Birthday: Concise action is essential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Collaborate with someone who shares your concerns, and the outcome will help you decide what you want to pursue next. Don't let a problem with an elderly friend or relative prevent you from following your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate more on creative endeavors and less on emotional situations. Make the most of whatever situation you face at home or work. Being dependable and hardworking will keep you out of trouble.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal growth and being passionate regarding your pursuits will pay off and help you avoid interference from someone who is threatened by the progress you make.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Recall what's happened, and use the experience to help you get ahead. Don't procrastinate. How you handle others, money matters and your responsibilities will matter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle the people you interact with carefully. A positive attitude will help you persuade others to see things your way. A romantic gesture will encourage a better relationship with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work with others, and you will bring about change. A chance to invest in something you enjoy doing will spark your imagination and encourage you to turn a pastime into a lucrative pursuit.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Being the voice of reason will put you in a favored position when it comes to getting what you want. Follow through with actions and share your feelings with someone you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Forget being verbally aggressive; your actions will make a difference to the outcome of any situation you face. Protect your rights and the rights of those less able.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't trust anyone giving you a verbal account of a situation. Avoid being put in a compromising position. Take the initiative and do things for yourself, and you'll avoid interference.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Dream on, and you'll come up with a remarkable idea. A change you want to make will become attainable if you join forces with someone heading in the same direction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone interfere with the way you handle your money or work-related matters. Make decisions based on what will benefit you, and don't let anyone play mind games with you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't wait to make changes that will improve your life. Pick up new skills that will encourage more significant opportunities. Look for opportunities that present long-term benefits.
