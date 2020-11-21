Celebrities Born on this Day: Carly Rae Jepsen, 35; Jena Malone, 36; Michael Strahan, 49; Goldie Hawn, 75.
Happy Birthday: Sensitivity will be important when dealing with peers, relatives or those who don't share your opinion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't make a fuss when you should be making a difference. Use common sense, and consider all sides of a situation before making a decision that will affect others.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to what others say, and be sensitive to the issues that arise. Channel your energy into making improvements that will encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep sensitive issues to yourself until you have concrete evidence that will help you disclose the information you have constructively.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant, and listen to what others contribute. It's crucial to understand all sides of an issue to avoid getting drawn into someone's problems.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Cover every angle, and refuse to let emotions and ego overrule what's right and best for you. Consistency and offering practical help will encourage positive changes that will affect you financially.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Questionable motives will surface. Don't be too trusting. Rely on what's happened in the past and act accordingly. Have a backup plan in place, and don't hesitate to do your own thing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look over your options, and make plans with someone you love. A day trip that will enhance your relationship is favored.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider your options. The information you receive may not fit in with your plans. Be prepared to make an adjustment that will protect you from loss or failure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Relax, digest what's happened, consider what you want to do next and spend time rearranging your life to help fulfill your goals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Step outside your comfort zone, and do something that will challenge you physically. Using pent-up energy will help ease stress and deter you from getting into emotional issues before you are ready to do so.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make positive adjustments that will help improve your relationship with a lover. Common interests will help you build a healthy relationship.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting fit and making positive changes to the way you look will be gratifying. Don't let someone's negativity get you down.
