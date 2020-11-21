Aries (March 21-April 19): Questionable motives will surface. Don't be too trusting. Rely on what's happened in the past and act accordingly. Have a backup plan in place, and don't hesitate to do your own thing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look over your options, and make plans with someone you love. A day trip that will enhance your relationship is favored.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider your options. The information you receive may not fit in with your plans. Be prepared to make an adjustment that will protect you from loss or failure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Relax, digest what's happened, consider what you want to do next and spend time rearranging your life to help fulfill your goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Step outside your comfort zone, and do something that will challenge you physically. Using pent-up energy will help ease stress and deter you from getting into emotional issues before you are ready to do so.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make positive adjustments that will help improve your relationship with a lover. Common interests will help you build a healthy relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting fit and making positive changes to the way you look will be gratifying. Don't let someone's negativity get you down.

