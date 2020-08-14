Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a load off your mind by directly addressing financial or contractual matters. Lay your cards on the table, and find out where others stand on important issues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Touch base with someone who always lifts your spirit. Dealing with children and what they say will lead to an awakening that will bring about a positive change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix the old with the new, and it will lead to personal peace and happiness. The people you associate with will make a difference to the way your day unfolds.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions under control. An intelligent and practical approach to getting things done will help you reach your goal. Don't let an emotional incident ruin your day or plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider what will make you happy, content and ready to get on with your life. Personal forgiveness, positive change and surrounding yourself with the people who help you be your best will enhance your experience.