Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your relationship with the people you are involved with emotionally, financially and legally. Make adjustments to protect your interests and your future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Align yourself with people you feel comfortable working alongside. A change to the way you do business will help determine who is the best fit to assist you in what you want to pursue.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Show interest in what others do, and you will gain an ally as well as respect. The changes you make will unfold the way you want if you reach out for help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple; if you try to do too much, you will lose sight of your goal. Enlist the help of those you know you can trust, and you will accomplish what you set out to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Learn from an experience, and watch your back. Don't expect others to come through for you or to take on your burdens. A lesson will come into play if you are too liberal with the way you do things.