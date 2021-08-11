Celebrities Born on this Day: Alyson Stoner, 28; Chris Hemsworth, 38; Sophie Okonedo, 53; Hulk Hogan, 68.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for a unique way to spend your spare time. How you relax will affect your peace of mind. Commit to a long-term plan that offers resolution emotionally, physically and mentally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pursue knowledge that will encourage positive change. Let your imagination wander, and you'll come up with a unique plan that will lead to better relationships with friends, relatives or your lover.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something to help someone you care about, and it will make you feel good and spark exciting ways to use your skills to raise your profile and awareness of issues that concern you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Touch base with people who have something to offer. Make a proposal that can change the dynamics of a meaningful relationship. Lower your overhead, and it will ease stress and give you the freedom to enjoy life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have a vivid imagination. Don't jump to conclusions or show your gullibility. Take time to think, and you'll recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being reasonable will be all it takes to get your way. Consider positive changes at home that will add to your comfort and make your tasks and responsibilities easier to achieve.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick up the slack and finish what you start. A unique connection with someone will lead to an unusual relationship that offers insight into different lifestyles.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Become the instigator and pursue your goals. An opportunity will manifest if you are disciplined, organized and apply reason and intelligence to whatever challenge comes your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Set the record straight with anyone who tries to put words in your mouth. Standing up for your rights will impress someone who can see what you can bring to the table.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You know what's best for you, so don't put yourself in an awkward position unnecessarily. Concentrate on personal growth, physical fitness and the people and pastimes that bring you joy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll be forced out of your comfort zone if you let someone put you on the spot or take advantage of you, your skills or your clout. Refuse to take risks that can upset your emotional well-being.