Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being reasonable will be all it takes to get your way. Consider positive changes at home that will add to your comfort and make your tasks and responsibilities easier to achieve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick up the slack and finish what you start. A unique connection with someone will lead to an unusual relationship that offers insight into different lifestyles.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Become the instigator and pursue your goals. An opportunity will manifest if you are disciplined, organized and apply reason and intelligence to whatever challenge comes your way.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Set the record straight with anyone who tries to put words in your mouth. Standing up for your rights will impress someone who can see what you can bring to the table.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You know what's best for you, so don't put yourself in an awkward position unnecessarily. Concentrate on personal growth, physical fitness and the people and pastimes that bring you joy.