Celebrities born on this day: Jeremy Lin, 32; Scott Caan, 44; Shelley Long, 71; Barbara Eden, 89.

Happy birthday: Initiate change, and you will be happy with the results. Consider what isn't working for you anymore, and focus on what will make your life easier and happier. Personal improvements will lift your spirits and encourage you to get involved in pastimes that utilize your skills and attributes to turn your dreams into a reality. Romance is featured.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A new approach to an old idea will turn out well. Touch base with people who inspire and support your efforts. A chance to relax with someone you love will lead to positive lifestyle changes. Romance is on the rise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Protect yourself from being blamed for something you didn't do. When uncertainty sets in, busy yourself with a project that takes your mind off pending decisions. Taking a step back will help you put things in perspective and avoid outside pressure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your intentions and feelings. Let your emotions take over, and positive change will take place. Head down a unique path, and it will lead you in a direction you thought existed only in your dreams. Romance is in the stars.