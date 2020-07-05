× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Rapinoe, 35; Dave Haywood, 38; Edie Falco, 57; Huey Lewis, 70.

Happy Birthday: Spend more time virtually collaborating with people who are working toward a similar goal this year. What you have to contribute will take on a new life and push you in an unexpected direction that will stimulate your mind and promote prospects that are conducive to learning, as well as raising your income. A partnership will help you excel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts, offer an act of kindness and do your part to make life a little better for you and those you love. Altering the way you do things will add to your efficiency, giving you more time to relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you have to offer. A kind gesture that makes someone's day will also turn out to be just as rewarding for you. Share your intentions with someone you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't jeopardize your health for someone else's gain. You are better off losing a few bucks and using your intelligence to figure out a way to recoup your losses. Your skills, knowledge and adaptability will lead to a business opportunity.